NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Down 7.3%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 2,228,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,280,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,279,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 90,177 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $877,422.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,114.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,827 shares of company stock worth $3,968,956. Insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,569,000 after buying an additional 625,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. 50.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.