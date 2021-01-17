NOW Token Price Hits $0.0180 (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One NOW Token token can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NOW Token has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NOW Token has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $4,028.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00047513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00118767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00065088 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00255916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00069160 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038065 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,774,980 tokens. NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io. NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

NOW Token Token Trading

NOW Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOW Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

