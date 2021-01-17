NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

NCNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist started coverage on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of NCNA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. 2,367,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,329. NuCana has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in NuCana by 47.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NuCana by 253.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth about $4,136,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

