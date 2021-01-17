Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

OTCMKTS NTRB remained flat at $$12.50 on Thursday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. Nutriband has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 263.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutriband will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line.

