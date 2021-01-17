Oak Harvest Investment Services Invests $5.47 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.3% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,503,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $161.95. The firm has a market cap of $422.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.