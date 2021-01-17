Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 355,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 908,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 771,509 shares during the period.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

