Observer (OBSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.74 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Observer has a total market cap of $8.74 million and $149,236.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Observer has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.87 or 0.00533634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.03 or 0.04135683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013141 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016582 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

