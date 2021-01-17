ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Gap Up to $2.52

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $3.30. ObsEva shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 1,101,590 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that ObsEva SA will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 434,953 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

