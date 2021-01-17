OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Down 14.7% This Week

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $114,636.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00046896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00122844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00251591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00072530 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,257.30 or 0.98604198 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Token Trading

OceanEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

