ODUWA 1-Day Volume Tops $16,118.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $16,118.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

