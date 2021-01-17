Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.00. Olin posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

Shares of Olin stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 812,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,506. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. Olin has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Olin by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 11.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Olin by 45.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Olin by 320.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

