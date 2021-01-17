Omni Price Reaches $3.60 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Omni has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $675,566.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00010297 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00400706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,141 coins and its circulating supply is 562,825 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.