Omnicell, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omnicell in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Omnicell’s FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

OMCL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $120.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Omnicell by 52.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $252,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

