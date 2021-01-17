Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Up 8.4%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s share price was up 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $67.55. Approximately 557,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 394,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTRK. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ontrak by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

