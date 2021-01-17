Oppenheimer Lowers eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 343,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of eGain by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 1.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 143,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 18.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

