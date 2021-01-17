Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Up 56.1% in December

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Opsens from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Opsens stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

