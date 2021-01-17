Opus Market Capitalization Tops $410,791.88 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. Opus has a market cap of $410,791.88 and approximately $28.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00524390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.83 or 0.04015210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013171 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016624 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

