Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Shares of OLCLY opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.41 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. Oriental Land has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $34.55.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.22 million. Oriental Land had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oriental Land will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oriental Land (OLCLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.