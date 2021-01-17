ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,621,400 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 1,047,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,702.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORXCF opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. ORIX has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

