Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) were down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 30,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 8,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

