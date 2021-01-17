PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

PCAR stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.