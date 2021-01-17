Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 57363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,587,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth $3,275,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,332,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.