PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $448.85

PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) (LON:PAGE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $448.85 and traded as low as $438.60. PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) shares last traded at $444.19, with a volume of 475,892 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 448.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 400.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) Company Profile (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

