PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,167. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.48. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

