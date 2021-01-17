Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.30

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2654696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

About Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

