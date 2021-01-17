Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Update

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the December 15th total of 61,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 219,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ PANL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $125.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.