Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PARXF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

