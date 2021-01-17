Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of PSYTF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

