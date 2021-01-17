Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,320 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.