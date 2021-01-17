Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,266 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.