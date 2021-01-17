Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 197.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 156,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.22 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11.

