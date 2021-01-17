Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $88.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

