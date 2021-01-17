Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.13% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 56,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,215 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the period.

Shares of SNSR opened at $33.15 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

