Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 12,472 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 743.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 83.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 242,997 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $27.18.

