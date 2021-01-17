PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 446,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,064 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. Insiders have bought 32,089 shares of company stock worth $333,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 43,663 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 32.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

