Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTON. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.69.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,833,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826,990. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $2,633,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,072,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total transaction of $572,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $706,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,197 shares of company stock worth $73,078,956 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

