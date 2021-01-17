PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $56.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $566,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $805,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,971 shares of company stock valued at $13,789,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

