Permission Coin Price Tops $0.0002 (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $872,441.00 and $33,549.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00047166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00127125 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00066648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00247657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00067040 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,248.11 or 0.97067905 BTC.

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io.

