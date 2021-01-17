PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PETS stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

