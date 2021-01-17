PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PFSweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PFSweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PFSweb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.81.

PFSW stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $166.03 million, a PE ratio of -136.64 and a beta of 1.86.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $77.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PFSweb will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $25,047.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,035.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $101,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,990.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,644 shares of company stock valued at $187,765 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

