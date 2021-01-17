Phantasma Achieves Market Cap of $6.76 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 46% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $573,263.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,704.82 or 1.00033339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002365 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.