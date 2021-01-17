Phoenix Global (PHB) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $141,721.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00047166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00063183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00127125 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.00521668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,441,941,149 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china. Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.