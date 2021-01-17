Phoneum (PHT) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. Phoneum has a total market cap of $93,436.39 and $1,793.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoneum has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00524390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.83 or 0.04015210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013171 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016759 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io.

Phoneum Token Trading

Phoneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

