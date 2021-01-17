Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the December 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust alerts:

NYSE:MAV opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.