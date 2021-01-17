Piper Sandler Boosts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $70.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $213,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,680 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

