Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ceridian HCM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,265.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

