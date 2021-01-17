Piper Sandler Lowers Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target to $10.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PROG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,191. Progenity has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.08.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Progenity will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progenity news, COO Damon Silvestry acquired 63,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $259,950.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,016.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry Stylli acquired 152,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,616,874 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

