Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.74 Billion

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce $7.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.71 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $9.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $26.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $35.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

PAGP opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.16. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 23.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 11.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

