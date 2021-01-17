Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Price Down 9%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s stock price was down 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 1,882,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,104,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

