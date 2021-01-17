Playkey (PKT) Trading Up 10.9% This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $195,568.75 and approximately $51,469.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.87 or 0.00533634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.03 or 0.04135683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013141 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016582 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.